Northampton school reopens today while major route around town remains closed

Abbeyfield School is back open today after a burst water main forced it to close on Friday.

The school has decided to reopen, despite Mereway remaining closed eastbound as emergency works continue to fix the burst water main which ruptured on Friday.

A statement on its Facebook page says: "Abbeyfield School will be open on Monday 15th July with a later start time of 9:15am to accommodate the travel disruptions for staff and students.

Abbeyfield, Mereway

"Mereway eastbound remains closed and therefore there is no vehicular access to site.

"We would therefore ask students to walk to school where possible or to be dropped off at a safe walkable location."

The school closed on Friday due to health and safety reasons which led to parents questioning why the school would open today.

A representative from the school responsed to comments on Facebook saying: "We are pleased to confirm that arrangements are in place with the emergency services and Anglian water to provide emergency access if required."

Mereway remains closed eastbound today (Monday)

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.