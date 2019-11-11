.

Northampton school goes on parade to mark silence for Remembrance Day

A Northampton all-through school held a full military parade today to mark a moment of silence for Remembrance Day.

Some 2,000 members of the Duston School's community took part in the service on the academy's grounds today (November 11))

The Duston School held a parade onsite today to mark 11am on Remembrance Day.

1. Duston School on parade

The school's Combined Cadet Force (CCF) regiments took part in the parade today.

2. Quick march

War poems were read out and the Last Post was played as part of the service.

3. With the going down of the sun

Wreath bearer pupil Abbie Haines.

4. Place of honour

