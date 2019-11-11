Northampton school goes on parade to mark silence for Remembrance Day
A Northampton all-through school held a full military parade today to mark a moment of silence for Remembrance Day.
Some 2,000 members of the Duston School's community took part in the service on the academy's grounds today (November 11))
1. Duston School on parade
The Duston School held a parade onsite today to mark 11am on Remembrance Day.
2. Quick march
The school's Combined Cadet Force (CCF) regiments took part in the parade today.
3. With the going down of the sun
War poems were read out and the Last Post was played as part of the service.
4. Place of honour
Wreath bearer pupil Abbie Haines.
