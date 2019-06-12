Northampton's very own Fairy Godmother is loaning prom-goers free dresses

Dozens of teenagers will go to the ball after kind-hearted Vicky Foster decided to loan out 202 prom dresses for free.

BMW admin worker, Vicky, 46, began her transformation towards becoming Northampton's very own Fairy Godmother after she responded to a call put out on the Earls Barton Is Kind Facebook page.

After a plea went out on a community social media page Vicky snapped up the chance to become prom coordinator and has already made 20 girls' prom nights very special after lending them their dream gown.

A posting for the Facebook page asked for someone to become a prom coordinator for teenagers who might not be able to afford their dream prom dress, or a new suit this summer.

Within the last ten weeks, since taking on the voluntary role, she has gone from having just a handful of dresses in her house to fully kitting out her spare room with clothing rails to make room for more than 200 gowns.

The dresses, which range from size 6 to size 24, have all been donated to Vicky by people all around the county, and members of the Facebook page - which aims to help out those in need in the village and surrounding areas.

Vicky said: "Earls Barton Is Kind is a community project.

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

"If someone in the village needs a washing machine or if someone needs a lift somewhere the lady who organises it puts a message on the page.

"She also does a food bank as well but she said she wanted a prom coordinator at the moment. So I said I would do it. It was just meant to be for the village but it went from three dresses to 202."

Vicky started by hosting a 'Dress Up For Prom' event at Earls Barton Working Men's Club.

A tailor was also there on the day to make alterations to the dresses, and a local beautician donated free treatment vouchers to each of the seven girls who were trying their outfit on.

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

Since then, Vicky has been plugging her new venture on Facebook and has helped 20 teenage girls find their dream dress and a boy with his first suit fitting.

She said she was taken aback by how the girls react when they walk away from her house, dress in hand.

"They are so happy. They were going away with a dress that maybe they could not afford. It's about feeling lovely and being comfortable."

Teachers are even knocking on her door - and have brought in students who have not been able to afford a ball gown.

"Proms are very expensive," Vicky added. "We want to make every prom dream come true."

Vicky has opened the door to any Chron readers who might want to donate more dresses, suits, shoes, clutch bags and jewellery to the cause, so the prom-goers can have more choice.

If readers do not have a spare gown to donate from a previous ball, then monetary donations can be made to help with dry cleaning bills in the future.

Vicky, who lives near to Earls Barton, can be contacted by readers on vikstevfoster@aol.com.