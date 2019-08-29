Northampton's seafaring Sophie will be youngest sailor on round-the-world race this week

A Northampton teenager will be the youngest contender in a transatlantic race around the world this week.

Sophie Cross only celebrated her 18th birthday on August 22 - but in just two days time, she will embark on a 7,000-mile voyage from London to Uruguay.

The Clipper Round the World race sees 700 crew members compete in legs across the planet.

It means she is the youngest crewmember in a fleet of 700 other people who are racing in the Clipper Round the World challenge, which she will set sail for on September 1.

The expedition has been a long time coming for Sophie, who signed up two years ago - when she was just 16 - to do Leg One from London to Punta del Este, Uruguay, via Portimão in Portugal, as well as Leg Seven from Seattle to New York, USA, via the Panama Canal.

She said: "I was 16 years old when I signed up. I said to my parents, ‘I’ve found this really cool thing to do in my gap year’, and they said, ‘oh ok, that sounds really cool’, and I was like, ‘I am going to sail the world’, and they were like, ‘what'?"

But Sophie has also overcome surgery and some tough circumstances to take her place with the crew on board the "Zhuhai", a 70-foot racing yacht.

“A couple of years ago I had scoliosis surgery,’’ says Sophie.

“I had two metal rods and a lot of screws put in my back and I kind of got told that I couldn’t really do much from that point. But I was thinking, ‘no, I am still going to live and do everything I want to do’ and then I signed up for this. I want to prove to everyone you can achieve anything, even if you have been through surgery.”

‘’So yeah, surgery three years ago and now I am sailing the Atlantic Ocean."

Sophie isn’t a complete newcomer to sailing having previously raced dinghies and taken part in a Tall Ships Youth Trust voyage, but she has enjoyed getting to know the Clipper 70s.

She said: “I found the Clipper Race training really good because it takes you from the basics through to more complicated aspects of racing. The skippers assume that no one has done anything at all so they teach you how to sleep on the boat, eat on the boat, and then building on each level we do more and more sailing.”

Sophie is one of two 18 years old signed up for the Clipper 2019-20 Race and will be just 18 and nine days when she sets sail. But being one of the youngest out of the 700 people who are taking on the race and working in a team where the oldest is aged 66 hasn’t fazed Sophie and she can’t wait to get going.

“I think seeing the different ports will be really exciting. We are going to Portugal first and then Uruguay and they are two places that I have never been to before.

“I think it will be really interesting getting to know everyone and learning how to properly sail an ocean. I mean, it’s the Atlantic Ocean we are passing. It’s a big task.”