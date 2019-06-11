Northampton's pubs then and now: See if you recognise the town's favourite locals in these vintage photos
Hundreds of Northampton pubs have come and gone over the decades - and some have stayed exactly the same.
Author Dave Knibb spoke to the Chronicle and Echo this week about his new directory of Northampton's historic pubs - featuring hundreds of classic pictures of the town's favourite watering holes. Here are some of the town's pubs in the old days and how they look today.
1. Overstone Arms, aka the Lamplighter, circa 1960s
The Overstone Arms was granted its license in 1877 and was something of a magnet to groups and societies, including Northampton Trades Council. It was also extended in 1908 when it took over neighbouring pub Cream of the Valley.
Today, the Rifle Drum looks much the same as it did 100 years ago. It is "the last survivor" of Northampton's small pubs and buying a drink there is to stand in a pub that could be up to 500 years old.