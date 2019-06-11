.

Northampton's pubs then and now: See if you recognise the town's favourite locals in these vintage photos

Hundreds of Northampton pubs have come and gone over the decades - and some have stayed exactly the same.

Author Dave Knibb spoke to the Chronicle and Echo this week about his new directory of Northampton's historic pubs - featuring hundreds of classic pictures of the town's favourite watering holes. Here are some of the town's pubs in the old days and how they look today.

The Overstone Arms was granted its license in 1877 and was something of a magnet to groups and societies, including Northampton Trades Council. It was also extended in 1908 when it took over neighbouring pub Cream of the Valley.

1. Overstone Arms, aka the Lamplighter, circa 1960s

The Arms struggled in the post-war years - but it bounced back after it was renamed The Lamplighter in 1988. Today, it is an award-winning pub with a reputation for live music.

2. Overstone Arms, now The Lamplighter

The Rifle Drum has seen several names over the centuries, including The Drums, and The Crown. It only had customer toilets installed for the first time in 1938.

3. The Rifle Drum, Drum Lane, circa 1920

The Rifle Drum has seen several names over the centuries, including The Drums, and The Crown. It only had customer toilets installed for the first time in 1938.
Today, the Rifle Drum looks much the same as it did 100 years ago. It is "the last survivor" of Northampton's small pubs and buying a drink there is to stand in a pub that could be up to 500 years old.

4. The Rifle Drum - looking much the same

