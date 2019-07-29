Northampton's Mela festival returns to Becket's Park

The free community event was held on Beckets Park and is the third event of its kind for the town after Northampton park group Buddies of Beckets launched the event in 2017.
Russian folk dancers, an African fashion show and the Northampton General Hospital choir were all part of the line-up at Sunday's Mela festival.
