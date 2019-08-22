Northampton's Karen breaks world records in World Transplant Games

Karen Rockell has done Northampton proud after breaking impressive world records while representing Great Britain in the World Transplant Games in Newcastle.

Karen, 64, had a liver transplant in October 2010 after developing liver cancer due to it being damaged by primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare autoimmune condition.

Six weeks after her transplant she had a heart attack caused by another rare condition called Spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD).

Doctors were mystified when Karen was blue lighted to a cardiac unit because in her transplant pre assessment tests her heart had been declared as “extremely good”.

Two months later Karen began cardiac rehab classes and then a year later began swimming for leisure.

She heard about the British Transplant Games (BTG) and entered the 2013 games at Bolton representing her transplant unit Kings College Hospital before going on to win three gold medals at this year's event at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle.

Karen was awarded three gold medals yesterday (Wednesday) and broke three world records in the 60-69 years category for 50 metres freestyle, 100 metres freestyle and 50 metres butterfly.

"I’m over the moon," she said. "It's such a tribute to my donor and his family, even though I don’t know who there are."

Among her successes Karen also was awarded silver in 50 metre and 100 metre backstroke.

In 2015 Karen co-founded a charity called Beat SCAD to support others who have SCAD. She also trained as a speaker with Live Life then Give Life and gives talks on organ donation to groups across Northamptonshire.