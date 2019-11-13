Northampton's Hope Centre is recruiting more staff to help with extra winter hours

The Northampton Hope Centre which runs a day centre for the town's homeless community is extending it's opening hours this winter - but needs a helping hand.

The Hope Centre, in Campbell Street, in Northampton has been providing care and support to homeless people in this town for over 45 years.

Hope Centre CEO Robin Burgess.

In preparation for winter, which is the hardest time of year for rough sleepers, the Hope Centre this year intends to open the centre for an additional day, and extend its hours into the early evenings for 100 people.

The new hours will commence from mid-December through to March in a bid to help save lives and keep people safe, warm and supported.

Hope Centre CEO, Robin Burgess, said: "To do this we need the support of the community and we are looking for both additional paid staff to work bank shifts and for volunteers.

"For either role you will need compassion and common sense, some relevant experience, and be prepared to work in a team, helping serve hot drinks and snacks, befriend rough sleepers and to keep the centre clean and tidy.

"You are welcome to work or volunteer for hours that suit you between 1-8pm all week, including weekends."

This complements separate planning for overnight shelter.

If you are interested in paid work, send a CV to office@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk, or if you're interested in volunteering email volunteering@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.