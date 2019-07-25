Northampton's Hope Centre extends opening hours in heatwave

The Hope Centre is flinging open its doors for an extra five hours today to provide shade for Northampton's homeless in the extreme heat.

The BBC weather forecast for today predicts temperatures will peak at 35 degrees Celcius between 3pm and 5pm, and won't fall far below 20 Celcius throughout the night.

To help the homeless community during the heatwave The Hope Centre will be open between 2pm and 7pm today for anyone who is of no fixed abode and needs to take shelter from the extreme heat.

The Hope Centre runs a day centre at Oasis House for people in precarious housing situations to get affordable food and housing advice, as well as employment and substance misuse support.

The centre, in Campbell Street, opens Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 1pm. But today it will close for one hour between 1pm and 2pm before reopening.

Cold drinks will be provided, as well as shelter from the sun and sun protection to anyone who needs it.

If you see anyone needing help, direct them to the Hope Centre.