Northampton's homeless night shelter guests to mark New Year with curry

A Northampton restaurant is set to give up to 20 homeless people a New Year boost by treating them to a slap-up curry to welcome in 2020.

Saffron, in Castilian Street, Northampton is donating a meal to everyone staying at the Northampton Borough Council-run night shelter in St Andrew’s Road on New Year’s Day.

Guests will enjoy a chicken curry served with rice and a selection of bhajis, popadoms and naan breads.

The food will be cooked in Saffron’s own kitchen before being taken down to the shelter and served up by volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Organiser Arthur Newbury, who also serves as chairman of the Northampton branch of the Independent Advisory Group, said: “We are delighted to team up with Saffron to provide this gesture, donations like this really make a difference. These people are suffering and it’s a real boost for them to be able to enjoy a delicious meal to start the year.”

The night shelter opened in February 2017 and has already helped more than 150 homeless men move successfully into settled accommodation and connected them with a host of support services enabling them to become independent and rebuild their lives.

Saffron general manager Rana Rahman said: “Supporting the most vulnerable members of our society is a key priority for all of us over the Christmas and New Year period and donating a meal for guests at the night shelter is the least we could do.

“We want to make sure 2020 gets off to a good start for everyone at the night shelter, including the volunteers who do such an incredible job.”