Northampton's homegrown star rapper slowthai signs records for fans at album launch

Hundreds of loyal fans turned out to Spun Out Records in Gold Street this afternoon to support Northampton's-own slowthai at the launch of his debut album.

He has spent 12-months touring the world, but Tyler Frampton was home in Northampton this afternoon to sign copies of his new album for his fans.

"Nothing Great About Britain" went on sale this morning (May 17).

The album - which has received widespread critical acclaim and was picked by The Guardian as its Record of the Week - features the 24-year-old in stockades outside Spring Boroughs on its front cover.

And selected fans who bought the record from the man himself today was also given a wristband for priority entrance at an intimate launch gig at the Garibaldi Hotel in Bailiff Street tonight.

