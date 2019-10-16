Northampton's 'hidden town centre gem' Nuovo Restaurant awarded AA Rosette Star

A Northampton Italian restaurant has been recognised for its dining experience with an AA Rosette Star.

Just five years after opening its doors in Abington Street, Nuovo has been named by the AA Restaurant Guide as some of the best food, drink and ambience in the town.

The restaurant off Abington Street is known for its Italian and Mediterranean menu.

The awards scheme praised Nuovo for its "great flavours delivered on small plates from a hidden gem in the town centre".

The Italian and Mediterranean diner, known in the town for its pasta, calzones and antipasti, announced the award in a tweet on Monday (October 14).

Owner Stewart Wright told the Chronicle and Echo: "I'm so incredibly proud of my team.

"Usually you build yourself up to a point where you feel you deserve some recognition and invite them to see for themselves. But we didn't do that. the inspectors just introduced themselves on their way out and that was that.

Photo courtesy of Nuovo.

"But it doesn't matter. You really just do your best you possibly can with the money you have, and people will come back if they like it."

Nuovo opened in 2014 and today is rated as one the top 25 restaurants in Northampton on TripAdvisor.

Head chef Scott Williams came to Northampton following years in Michelin Star restaurants and even a spell on Richard Branson's private island, Necker. he runs the kitchen with a team of three chefs.

Stewart said: "I was chuffed to bits to hear we had been awarded. I've got a great team around me. Scott and his team and my son Charlie always set the bar higher and keep pushing it.

Photo courtesy of Nuovo.

"You would expect an award like this is just for gastropubs in the countryside or fine dining. But that's not what we're going for. We want our food to be accessible and good for everyone.

"To stick out like this in Northampton is an honour. There are a lot of restaurants in the town who are doing some great business with their food and are trying really hard. to get this kind of recognition amongst the great businesses in this town makes me very proud."

For more information on Nuovo, visit their website.