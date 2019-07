Thousands of racers donned their running shoes in the drizzly weather on Sunday morning as they ran through a rainbow of bright colours. DJs started the five different countdowns before each runner was encouraged to throw their coloured powder in the air. The race was in support of dozens of local and national charities, including Northampton-based cancer charity The Lewis Foundation, Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Hope Centre. Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

