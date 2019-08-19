Northampton's Daisy Ellis thanks donators in new moving video

In a heartfelt video with her brother, Northampton's Daisy Ellis has thanked all of her fundraisers for a last-chance at lifesaving treatment.

When Daisy Ellis was 21, the Rothersthorpe woman, who hoped to become a primary school teacher, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma.

As of July this year, Daisy's condition has taken a heartbreaking turn. She has been told that she has stopped responding to the few drugs available for Sarcoma. It means there is now nothing available under NHS treatments that can battle Daisy's condition. But there is one more option that could save her life.

Although she is not well enough to fly to the USA to be part of a drugs trial, the now 23-year-old and her family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £300,000 needed to afford the trial drugs and make them available in the UK. At the time of writing (Monday) £80,029 of her £300,000 goal had been reached.

In a new YouTube video, filmed with her brother, Daisy took to her vlog to thank everyone for their kindness. She said: "We just want to thank literally everyone who has donated or shared the GoFundMe post because there's some unreal donations on there.

"Half of the people I've never even heard of it's just really overwhelming. We thought, like everybody does, when we first posted the page out nobody would donate, like it would be really slow, but it has gone so quickly. "

Although Daisy is trying to raise £300,000, she does not need all of the funds to pay for her first lot of treatment - which will begin in her third cycle of chemotherapy this week. Instead she will pay bit-by-bit for the prescription of treatment, and then the drugs when she needs them.

Daisy, who has been in hospital for the majority of July and August, is suffering from swelling in her leg and is on constant pain relief.

Talking in the video, Daisy's brother said: "Cycle three is the important one because that is when it should start to work and that's when we can add in the drug that we've been raising money for.

"It's not available in the UK. It is for other cancers but it's not licensed for Sarcoma. What we are paying for is someone to prescribe it to us, and obviously paying for the actual drug itself.

"Essentially if it does help and it does work we are going to need to keep paying for that drug for a very long time. If it does not work there is a potential chance we could go out to America to see the specialist who recommended this drug to see what he recommends doing if it's not working."

But America is a last resort for Daisy who is too poorly to fly at the moment.

"America is really not a great option at the minute," he said.

"We've said before we could go out to America and Daisy could have the treatment there but Daisy can hardly walk at the minute, she can hardly get comfy let alone be on an eleven hour flight."

Over the past couple of weeks Daisy has known about 40 fundraisers held in her name.

"For anyone who is asking to do a fundraiser - yes, please do it. They're really fun...[and] if anything I love a fundraiser," she said.

"Go along to any that you can and if you can't hold one then donate a couple of pounds and spread the word."

"Thank you for all the support for everything that everyone is doing it's very overwhelming."

Donate to Daisy's life-saving treatment fund here.