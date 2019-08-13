Northampton's Daisy Ellis sees her last-chance fundraiser top £72,000

Brave Daisy Ellis is fundraising £300,000 in a last ditch attempt to raise funds to treat her stage 4 cancer.

Over the past two years, the 23-year-old Great Brington woman has become a national voice in speaking out about cancer.

Daisy is on track to raise 300,000 but still needs your help.

When she was 21, the Great Brington woman, who hoped to become a primary school teacher, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Since her diagnosis, Daisy has become an icon online for her posts and blogs about her treatment on Instagram.

But as of July, Daisy's condition has taken a heartbreaking turn. She has been told that she has stopped responding to the few drugs available for Sarcoma.

It means there is now nothing available under NHS treatments that can battle Daisy's condition.

But there is one more option that could save her life.

Although she is not well enough to fly to the USA to be part of a drugs trial, Daisy and her family have now launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £300,000 needed to afford the trial drugs and make them available in the UK.

And the response has been phenomenal.

As we approach the two-week mark, nearly 4,000 people have donated to Daisy's cause and have raised £72,655 towards the £300,000 goal.

She said: "This is my last hope, and should I not be well enough to receive the drugs or have any further treatment, then any funds we don’t use towards treatment will be donated to Sarcoma UK to help prevent anybody else going through half of what I have."

To read more on Daisy's condition and to donate to her cause visit her GoFundMe page here.