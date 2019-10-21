Northampton's Buddies USA American diner in Kingsthorpe closes over weekend

An American-style diner based in Northamptonshire has reportedly closed another of its restaurants over the weekend.

The Buddies USA restaurant in Acre Lane, Kingsthorpe, has reportedly closed its doors for good.

The diner relaunched in June with a new cocktail menu and the return of its Hamburger Heaven menu.

It comes after the restaurant in Daventry also closed over the weekend, and both the Acre Lane and Daventry chains have been removed from Buddies' website.

The chain's owners, Simpsons Catering Ltd, has been contacted for a comment.

The diner in Acre Lane relaunched in June following a redecoration after its bosses pledged to bring back its popular Hamburger Heaven menu. It also launched with a new cocktail menu.

The sudden closure - reportedly on October 18 - comes after the Northamptonshire-based diner chain shut one of its restaurants in Towcester in late 2018.

Meanwhile, Buddies closed its Towcester restaurant shortly after the purchase by Simpsons Catering.

The chain is well known for its burgers and decorating its diners with New York City and pop-culture inspired memorabilia.

Simpsons Catering began their ownership of Buddies USA in late 2018 by launching a new 'slimmer' version of its burger menu - before returning to a larger 'version two' menu after a mixed-response by customers.

Five of Buddies USA's restaurants - in Rushden, Grange Park, Old Stratford, Sixfields and Northampton town centre - remain open for business.