Northampton's 'biggest ever' vegan fair launches this weekend

More than 60 stalls selling vegan food, beverages, cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and accessories will feature as part of Northampton's biggest vegan fair this Saturday.

The event is taking place at the Park Inn hotel in Silver Street on Saturday, August 10 with about half of the stallholders from Northamptonshire and others from overseas.

The event is being hosted by organiser Vente Viteikaite who became a vegan eight years ago firstly for health reasons before animal rights and environmental issues became important to her too.

After spending time studying in Istanbul, Lithuanian-born Vente moved to the UK where she worked at Lodge Farm industrial Estate-based heating contractors PJ Jones for four years.

After moving to Luton last year she has become a business consultant for vegan firms and has since ran food events in Leighton Buzzard, St Albans and Luton before she hosts this weekend's first vegan fair in Northampton.

Vente said veganism is spreading rapidly across the UK - with 75 per cent of all new food businesses purporting to be animal product free.

Vente said: "Besides Northampton I also do events in St Albans, Luton, Leighton Buzzard, and also events in Lithuania, including the biggest vegan event in the country, called Vegfest LT Summer Festival, usually held in June. It attracted more than 7,000 visitors this year. I'm also looking for more places to do events here in the UK.

"I love organising events and I think it's a great, positive way to show public how big the variety of plant-based food is and how delicious it is.

"Everyone's welcome at this event. We actually did some surveys previously and found out that only less than 20 per cent of our events' visitors are vegans - which was a surprise for ourselves, and for others."

Tickets are available on the door for £3 or fast-track tickets can be bought with a goodie bag from the Facebook page here, or directly from Eventbrite.