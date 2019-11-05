Northampton's annual Frost Fair set to return to the town centre to kick off the festive season

The Market Square will showcase a range local producers, makers and crafters during Northampton Borough Council’s annual Frost Fair on Sunday, December 1.

More than 70 stalls will host plenty of unique gift ideas and artwork, as well as festive essentials such as wrapping paper, cards and decorations including wreaths, mini Christmas trees and garlands.

This year the Borough Council has teamed up with Vintage Guru on St Giles Street to broaden the Frost Fair’s offering, attracting a wide range of new and well-known independent businesses.

Traders taking part in the Frost Fair include Fridge Street, Fleur Fields, Musically Made, Pins and Needles, Boho Village Limited, Firebrand Craft, The Bees Bones, Sweet Pea Candle Company, That’s Shallot Fashion, No Tickerty and Chocca Locca.

A pop-up bar will also be offering shoppers mulled wine and cider as well as a hog roast.

In addition, a fun workshop with Festive Road will help to provide a creative outlet for children between 11am and 12.30pm. During the free drop-in workshop, children will get to craft their own Narnia inspired headdress to take home or wear during the Christmas Parade.

At 1pm Aslan will lead his band of mystical friends, the White Witch and Father Christmas in the Christmas parade, as it starts out from The Deco Theatre. The pupils of local primary schools and members of the public will then follow Aslan and characters as the parade winds down Abington Street and around the Market Square.

Father Christmas will then head up a festive sing song on the market stage, whilst members of the public grab the chance for a selfie or two with the characters.

Other events taking place in the town centre on December 1 include:

The Borough Council and Looking Glass Theatre’s Festivals and Fun Treasure Quest at 11am and 2pm. Starting from the Market Square. With prizes provided by Northampton Town Centre BID and local businesses

The Borough Council’s Igloo Cinema opens its doors for the first time this year on the 1st floor of Grosvenor Shopping, offering three popular films for free throughout the day

Brought to you by Northampton Town Centre BID, meet and have your photo taken with Peter Rabbit and Paddington in the Igloo Cinema between 11am and 4pm

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Sunday 1 December is going to be a fun filled day, packed with a range of activities for families to take part in and enjoy.

“Our partnership with Vintage Guru has helped to bring new traders to our Frost Fair, offering shoppers even more products to choose from for gifts, treats and festive essentials.

“Festive Road have more than met the challenge for our Narnia inspired Christmas parade, which we’re extremely excited to bring to families in the town at 1pm. And following the success of our summer treasure quest, we’re pleased to be working with the Looking Glass Theatre, Northampton Town Centre BID and local businesses to offer a Christmas run of the challenge.

“The Igloo Cinema also opens on the day and our collaboration with Northampton Town Centre BID brings a welcome enhancement to the cinema experience, in the form of a fun meet and greet with Peter Rabbit and Paddington Bear.

"Please come along, enjoy the free parking that day and get involved in all the festivities taking place.”

BID Operations Manager Mark Mullen said: “Christmas is a key trading time for our businesses so everything we can do to entice families and friends into the town centre during this festive time is a bonus.

“Peter Rabbit and Paddington are popular TV characters, so we know they will be sure to draw even more visitors and shoppers into the town centre.”