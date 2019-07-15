Northampton residents warned water could be cloudy or discoloured as problems continue

Water supply has been restored to properties in Northampton following a burst water main but discolouration may continue.

Households living in a large area around Mereway in Northampton were warned that their water supplies would be interrupted on Friday with low pressure or no water at all following a large burst of a mains.

The affected areas around Mereway

Water has now been restored to the affected properties but Anglian Water is warning that problems are still ongoing.

The notice on its website states: "Even though the water is back, it may look a little cloudy or discoloured, but it you run your tap for a few minutes it should clear."

"Again, we're really sorry for any inconvenience we've caused by this interruption."

If anyone is still having a problem with low pressure or no water or if it's not clear after running the tap please call 03457 145 145 or contact Anglian Water on Facebook or Twitter.

Mereway heading eastbound remains closed

The eastbound carriageway of Mereway remains closed today (Monday) with the wesbound open as normal.

Abbeyfield School has reopened today but access remains an issue.