Northampton residents' pleas to council to find long-term solution as flood water reaches doorsteps

Residents have seen the flood water come up to their doorsteps.

A group of residents in a Northampton neighbourhood is calling on the council to find a long-term solution to the area’s flooding issues after water reached the doorsteps of homes last week.

Bruce Street in St James flooded on Wednesday (July 28) and Friday (July 30) after heavy downpours battered the county.

One resident - Victoria Britten - says the water came up to her doorstep last week, so much so she had to source sandbags to make sure her home was protected.

The aftermath residents are left to deal with.

According to neighbours who have lived in the area for decades, this problem has been reoccurring for years and has recently became much worse.

Victoria said: “I’ve lived here for eight years and I’ve kind of become the spokesperson for the older residents, some of whom have lived here for 60 years.

“Over the years myself and my landlord have been in touch with the council many times.

“Three years ago they came out and cleared the drains, but I think that was the last time they did it.

“And that one thing three years ago was never going to resolve the issue.

“The problem is when we get an influx of rain, it washes leaves down from Harlestone Road, the drains fill up with leaves and it all backs up.

“Rain water then can’t be washed away via those drains and so it floods the street instead.

“Also we don’t know what is in the water when it takes over our street. Anything could be in it.”

After clearing the water last week, Victoria and a group of neighbours also dealt with the aftermath, which included a ‘muddy, sticky’ substance ‘left everywhere’, as well as eight bin bags full of leaves and mud.

Now the neighbours are calling for long-term action that will solve the problem once and for all.

Victoria, who has lived on the street for eight years, added: “The council needs to keep on top of the leaves on Harlestone Road as well as clearing our drains regularly.

“Will it take us to have flooding in our homes before they do anything?

“Some of my neighbours who have lived here for longer than I have say this problem has got worse over the years.

“We want a long-term, regular plan. We want the council to find out what the problem is and we want them to keep on top of the leaves on Harlestone Road.

“If they cleared the leaves once every couple of months and once a year cleared out our drains, I think that would massively help.

“We’re not asking for them to come down here and spend thousands; we’re not asking them for that much.”