Northampton rapper slowthai nominated for Mercury Music prize

The debut album by Northampton rapper slowthai has been nominated for this year’s Mercury Music Prize.

Nothing Great About Britain was released in May to critical acclaim.

This year slowthai has played sold out shows across the UK and performed in front of thousands at major festivals.

He will head into the autumn with his own ‘Bet Ya A £5er’ headline tour, which will include a sold-out show at London’s Brixton Academy. The rapper is also due to open for Liam Gallagher at arenas across the country.

Other acts with album nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize include Foals, The 1975, Idles, Fontaines DC, Black Midi, Little Simz, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Seed Ensemble, Nao and Dave.

The overall winner will be announced on September 19 at an awards show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

For more details, visit https://www.mercuryprize.com