Northampton post office could be built into new wing of neighbourhood community centre

A Northampton neighbourhood post office could be moved out of its home in a convenience store and into a new-build annex on a community centre.

Bipin Brook Community Centre wants to build a new single-storey attachment on the side of the building facing Ecton Brook Road and make it the new home of the area's Post Office.

The post office would be built onto the south-west side of the Bipin Brook community centre.

The office is currently part of the nearby Londis convenience store's building - but the Post Office owner Bipin Patel, who also operates the community centre, wants to move into the proposed newly-built wing to make it more 'accessible'.

It comes after the businessmen opened the Bipin Brook Community Centre in 2017 after investing close to half-a-million pounds of his own money to renovate the former Ecton Brook Public House.

The proposed addition on the south-east side of the community centre would in practice be a simple counter for customers to access Post Office services, and would offer less of a retail option compared to the site in the Londis store.

The operational hours would remain the same.

The proposals were put to the borough council's planning board in December.