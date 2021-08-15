Northampton Police growing increasingly concerned over 61-year-old missing since Tuesday

Police in Northampton are growing increasingly concerned about a 61-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Owen Gordon was last seen in the area at around 11am on August 10.

He is described as slim with a beard and 5ft 6in tall. He was last seen wearing black or blue joggers and an orange checked shirt — although he may have now changed clothing.

Owen Gordon was last seen on August 10