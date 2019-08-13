Northampton pizza bar which announced closure is now re-opening

Days after Brooklyn Pizza Bar bosses said they were shutting down due to a lack of diners it is now re-opening with a delivery service.

Exactly one week ago today (Tuesday) Brooklyn Pizza Bar in Fish Street made an announcement on its Facebook page that it was the last time the restaurant would be trading but bosses signed off their message with "watch this space."

In a new social media post owners said the restaurant is hoping to serve deliveries by this weekend, and diners should be able to eat in the weekend commencing Saturday, August 24 after a full restaurant revamp and marketing re-brand.

Pizzas will be still be the main focus of the restaurant with "some extra goodies".

The owners have been contacted for comment.