Northampton parish council scoops two gongs in floral competition

Duston Parish Council has won a silver award for its entry in this year’s East Midlands In Bloom after competing in the Large Town category alongside towns such as Market Harborough and Newark.

Two judges visited Duston on July 9 to assess floral displays, community projects such as the Poppy Cascade, Art Wall and The Grow Together Allotment as well as other initiatives involving schools, nurseries, community groups and residents.

Duston in Bloom was judged in July this year.

The judges were impressed by Duston’s "rich heritage", "evidence of environmental awareness" and "community participation displayed on the tour", Duston Parish Council said.

They also praised the involvement from all age groups within the community and how they work with businesses who supported 'Bloom and the Festive Windows competition'.

Duston Parish Council was also given the Judges Award for the Timken monument on Main Road Duston, which judges called a “beautiful example of art in the landscape”.

Chairman of Duston Parish Council, councillor John Caswell, said: “Participating in East Midlands In Bloom is a great way to improve the look and feel of our parish, and to bring local residents together to take pride in where they live.

“I would like to thank the many local volunteers, community groups, businesses and council staff who contributed to achieve this award, and to Northampton Borough Council and Idverde for their support.”

The last time Duston Parish Council entered the competition was in 2016 when it achieved a bronze award in the Large Town category.

The council is inviting people to get involved as volunteers and become part of the Bloom committee. You can email here: bcdm@duston-pc.gov.uk, or call 01604 583626,