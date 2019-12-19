Northampton new-build resident told to pay £400 more in council tax after home was placed in wrong parish

An angry Northampton resident has blasted the council for placing his new-build house in the wrong parish, meaning he has to pay nearly £400 more in tax.

The Dragonfly Meadows homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been told by Northampton Borough Council he must pay more because his house was classed as Upton rather than Hunsbury Meadows.

A Mayfly Road resident, on the new Dragonfly Meadows housing estate, has been told to pay 400 more in council tax after being placed in the wrong parish. Photo: Google

"They are idiots, they could have waited until the new financial year and let it slide but demanding another £400 a week before Christmas is unacceptable," he said.

The Mayfly Road resident, 45, received an email earlier this week from the council saying he had paid off his council tax for the year since moving in with his wife and two children on July 1.

But two days later, he got a letter with a new bill, saying their home has been deemed to fall into a different parish, meaning the extra money was due over three monthly instalments from January 1, 2020.

"I tried to call but the only way to contact them is via email and their reply was stated to be within 10 business days which isn't helpful at all," he said.

He feared the rest of the estate would be in the same situation but his neighbour, who has the same style house as him, has not been asked to contribute any more in council tax.

The council has been contacted for comment on Wednesday but had not yet responded.