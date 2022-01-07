Access to Billing Garden Village and other businesses has been maintained while the Causeway bridge in closed

One of the main bridges crossing the River Nene at Northampton is set to reopen next week more than two weeks after it was struck by a vehicle.

Northamptonshire Highways gave an update on Friday (January 7) confirming the Causeway bridge at Billing will need to be closed for another four weeks later this year to carry out proper repairs.

A spokesman said: "Barriers to make the bridge safe will be installed on Thursday (January 13) and the road reopened by midnight.

"Repairs will take place at a later date, still to be confirmed but we anticipate that work will take four weeks under a full road closure."