Northampton Nene crossing set to reopen after safety check — but fresh four-week closure looms later in the year
Causeway between Billing and Cogenhoe has been shut since December 30
One of the main bridges crossing the River Nene at Northampton is set to reopen next week more than two weeks after it was struck by a vehicle.
Northamptonshire Highways gave an update on Friday (January 7) confirming the Causeway bridge at Billing will need to be closed for another four weeks later this year to carry out proper repairs.
A spokesman said: "Barriers to make the bridge safe will be installed on Thursday (January 13) and the road reopened by midnight.
"Repairs will take place at a later date, still to be confirmed but we anticipate that work will take four weeks under a full road closure."
The bridge, which connects Billing with Cogenhoe, has been shut since December 30 for safety checks although access has been maintained for customers heading to Billing Garden Village.