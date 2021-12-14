Northampton mum arrives home to find garden wall smashed in as she suspects hit and run driver

The Abington mum is most upset that no one has owned up to the possible crime

A mother-of-one from Northampton arrived home to find her garden wall was smashed in by, she suspects, a hit and run driver.

Alex Barltrop, who reported the damage via a post on the Abington Neighbourhood Northampton Facebook page, said she was first informed by a neighbour who noticed the damage at around 1pm on Monday (December 13).

The damage reportedly occurred while Alex and her mother were away from the home. The mother-of one believes that a motorist was responsible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever did the damage took out most of the wall

She said: "It's quite ironic, really, because I work from home. So normally I would have seen it.

"But I had a day off on Monday so I went out to Milton Keynes with my mum for a bit of Christmas shopping.

"I was gutted to get home and find my wall in such a state.

"I think it's disgusting that someone would do that. I can't believe that someone would knock down someone's wall and not own up to it, nor think about the impact it has on other people.

"I was quite upset really because obviously I'll have to pay for it through insurance.

"It will have an impact on my additional spending for Christmas. I have a little girl at home so I'll obviously not be able to buy as much for her this year."

Given that there have so far been no witnesses to the presumed collision, there is no way of knowing if a motorist was responsible, or how the damage was done to the wall.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police suggested that strong winds could have been the culprit. But without an investigation it was hard to tell either way.

They said: "If a collision has taken place, we would urge people to report it to us with as much detail as possible. So time, details of cars involved, names of witnesses, any footage etc, so we can investigate."

Yet Alex has not reported the incident to the police, saying that she thinks it would 'waste their time' and is unlikely to apprehend the culprit.

She said: "I mean, how are they going to find the person that did this?

"They aren't going to catch the person. There's not exactly finger prints someone could have left on the wall, so what's the point in wasting their time?"