Northampton medical centre with more than 25,000 patients plans to build six more clinical rooms

A major Northampton medical centre is hoping to build six more clinical rooms to help see more patients in the future.

A plan is underway to extend the first floor of Christchurch Medical Centre in Ardington Road and make more room to see patients.

The centre is home to two practices - Kind Edward Surgery and Abington Park Surgery.

A report put to the borough council's planning board says the growing patient list for the practice has outgrown the space they have to serve the community.

Christchurch Medical Centre is home to both Abington Park Surgery and King Edward Road Surgery, and employ 11 GPS and see more than 24,000 patients between them.

A 125-square-metre extension would be added to the north-west side of the first floor and build six more clinical rooms.

The plans will go in front of Northampton Borough Council's planning board.