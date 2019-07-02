Northampton McDonald's hires afternoon bouncers in face of 'pre-existing anti-social behaviour' in Kingsley

A newly-opened McDonald's restaurant has hired a bouncer for its afternoon service in response to "pre-exisiting anti-social behaviour" in Northampton.

The new restaurant in the car park of Morrisons on Kettering Road, Kinglsey, opened its doors in mid-June after a two-month building project.

But less than one month on, the fast-food chain has now hired door staff between 3pm and 5pm on weekday afternoons to help handle "pre-existing anti-social behaviour" in the area.

McDonald's say the bouncers are a temporary measure.

A spokeswoman for the fast-food giant said: "The safety and security of our people and customers is our absolute priority.

"We are aware of pre-existing anti-social behaviour issues within the area and have invested in door staff in the afternoons as a temporary measure, to ensure that our restaurant remains a welcoming environment for everyone.”

It is understood the restaurant is working with Kingsley police community support officers and nearby schools to discuss anti-social behaviour.

The two-storey fast food outlet was given the green light by members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee last year despite concerns over traffic and the ability of existing highways to cope.

The two-storey restaurant has been ordered not to open between midnight and 6am as part of the planning conditions, thwarting the franchise’s plan to open for 24 hours.

The restaurant - which opened on Wednesday, June 19 - is fitted with self-order kiosks, table service, and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app.