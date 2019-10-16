Northampton McDonald's customers help to raise hundreds for charity with Halloween fun

Customers at a McDonald's in Northampton helped to raised hundreds of pounds for Ronald McDonald House with a fun-filled Halloween-inspired weekend.

The fast-food restaurant on Kettering Road had face painting, a crew ‘bake-off’, raffles and balloon modelling in fancy dress to celebrate 30 years of supporting the charity on October 12 and 13.

As well as fundraising activities for the Make A Difference Weekend, four new cuddly toys are also on sale in all McDonald’s restaurants.

The toys can be purchased at £2.99 each or four for £10, and each toy sold will result in a minimum donation of £1 to Ronald McDonald House.

Along with McDonald’s on Enstone Court and London Road in Wellingborough, which are ran by the same franchisee, raised £622 for the charity which provides accommodation for families with children in hospital.

Franchisee Perry Akhtar said: “I am incredibly proud that for 30 years McDonald’s restaurant teams, office staff and fellow franchisees have worked tirelessly to raise money, awareness and to volunteer their time for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK to support families with seriously ill children.

"My team often take part in organising events, including hosting an annual golf day for the last 11 years to raise money for the charity, raising nearly £48,000 this year alone.

“However, we do not do it alone. Our customers and their support are instrumental in enabling us to continue to fundraise for such a worthy cause.

"We really appreciate everyone who donated this weekend and if you couldn’t make it, then you can always use our new donate at kiosk facility next time you come in for a meal – it really is that simple to keep families together when their children are in hospital.”