Northampton Market holds 'taster' fortnight to help start-ups get off the ground for free

Northampton Market is holding a two-week "taster" event where businesses can sell on a stall for free.

Independent businesses can run a stall on the market square between May 17 and 30 for free and with their public liability insurance taken care of.

Anyone interested in running a stall can email markets@northampton.gov.uk for more information.

It comes as part of the Love Your Local Market Fortnight, a national campaign by the National Association of British Markets that celebrates how a market can form the heart of a town.