Northampton man who died at Wellingborough building site named

Emergency services pictured at the scene last month where new houses are being built.
A Northampton man who died in a tragic accident at Wellingborough's Stanton Cross development has been named by police.

Iulian Ciobanu, 41, of Northampton, suffered fatal injuries after the incident at a building site just off Irthlingborough Road at about 1.20pm on November 26.

A police investigation into what happened, aided by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), is ongoing.

Officers used a drone to assess the scene in the days after Mr Ciobanu's death.

At the time a Bovis Homes spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving an employee of one of our sub-contractors.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved."

It is the second death on the site after a worker died there in 2017 when he was struck by an object.

He was later named by the HSE as 30-year-old Christinel Osolos.