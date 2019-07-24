Northampton man to run the town's half marathon in memory of his sister

A 21-year-old Northampton man, whose sister died when she was just two days old, is running the Northampton Half Marathon to raise funds for a bereavement charity.

Matt Croft is taking on the challenge for Child Bereavement UK, which supports families and educates professionals both when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, and

when a child is facing bereavement.

Matt said “I wanted to raise funds for Child Bereavement UK as members of my family have benefited from their support.

“My sister Lucy died nineteen years ago, when she was just two days old.

“At the time, my parents turned to Child Bereavement UK’s helpline for advice and information. Now I want to do something in return for the help the charity has given us.”

The Northampton Half Marathon, which is in its fifth year, takes place on the 29th September, starting in the town centre in front of the Guildhall and finishing at Delapré Abbey.

Matt took part in the event last year for Child Bereavement UK and prepared by doing several training runs, including one around Paris.

This year, Matt is hoping to beat his previous time, planning a packed programme of training runs, starting with two to three 5k runs a week and gradually increasing the frequency and distance.

Child Bereavement UK is looking for other runners who would like to join Matt in taking part in the event. Registration is free and there is a fundraising target of £100.

To register to join Team Child Bereavement UK in the Northampton Half Marathon, please go to: https://www.childbereavementuk.org/Event/northampton-half-marathon.

If you would like to support Matt, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthewcroft98