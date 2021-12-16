Northampton man raises thousands for air ambulance after they saved his life in freak DIY accident

A Northampton man has raised a staggering £4,964.92 for the air ambulance since the service saved his life in 2013 - enough to fund another two potentially life saving missions.

Simon Glover, from Grange Park, was using a diamond tipped angle grinder to cut away bricks to make a window aperture bigger at his home when disaster struck.

As the now 54-year-old worked his way up from the windowsill, the blade got wedged in the brick, spun out of Simon's hand and caught his face, neck, arm and chest as it fell onto the floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Glover and his family have raised thousands of pounds for WNAA since his DIY accident in 2013.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) flew to his aid and treated him at the scene. He was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry for emergency surgery and received the life saving care he urgently needed within just 22 minutes.

Simon, reflecting on his horror accident, said: "The saw blade cut was only two millimetres away from my main artery and I was bleeding heavily. If the local air ambulance hadn’t been there, I would probably have died.

“It really is the difference between life and death and I and countless other former patients are walking, breathing proof of this.”

His injuries included cuts to his windpipe, ligaments and muscles in his neck. He underwent surgery to reconstruct his windpipe and staple and stitch the deep cuts he had suffered.

Simon Glover's throat was cut with an angle grinder in 2013 when he was doing DIY at his Northampton home.

Simon was put into an induced coma for five days and miraculously was discharged from hospital a week after the accident happened.

He returned to work after two weeks rest and has since been fundraising for the life saving service.

Simon said: “It saved my life and many other people’s lives, and without the fundraising events raising the vital monies needed to keep it operational, I wouldn’t be alive today.

“Since they saved my life, I have celebrated my 50th birthday, my 30th wedding anniversary and welcomed another six wonderful grandchildren into my world.

"Whenever I see the local air ambulance fly over, I always wave and thank the people that donate to keep them flying because, without them, I would not have got to the hospital alive.”

Simon began his fundraising with a triathlon and, in August earlier this year, he hosted his second BBQ where he charged an entry fee that included food and drinks. There, he also had a ‘casino’, which had roulette and blackjack that people could pay to play – raising an impressive total of £1,162.42.

Since his incident, Simon and his family have raised an eye-watering £4,964.92 - enough to cover the cost of two potentially lifesaving missions.

Simon explains that he will continue to fundraise for the local air ambulance and he urges other people to do the same if they can.

WNAA community fundraising executive, Laura Sage, added: “The charity receives no government or NHS funding and relies on generous public donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each vital mission.

“Simon is truly an inspiration, and the charity is very grateful for all of his support and for the incredible amount he has raised."

The WNAA crew will continue to work around the clock over the festive period – including Christmas Day – and urges the public to support the charity through one of the many great fundraising events being held, including a Virtual Santa Fun Run.