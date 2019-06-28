Northampton man charged with burglary and driving offences

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with burglary and other offences committed in June this year in Northampton, police have reported.

Wayne Townsend, of Hunsbarrow Road, Briar Hill, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Thursday, June 27, charged with four counts of burglary, attempted burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 25, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.