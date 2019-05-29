Northampton M1 northbound services sees brand new Costa drive-thru

Roadchef has opened a brand-new Costa drive-thru on the Northampton M1 northbound side, following a £500,000 investment.

Located at junction 15a, Roadchef in Northampton welcomes more than two and a half million motorists through its doors each year.

Marking the 19th Costa drive-thru in Roadchef’s network, the new outlet at Northampton will create 10 jobs in the area, including trained baristas, customer service and management roles, who will provide a convenient option for the thousands of motorists passing through the site every day.

The new Costa Drive Thru will deliver a quick stop-off for customers on-the-move, who will now be able to enjoy a fresh coffee without leaving the comfort of their car, as well as a full range of sandwiches, cakes and snacks – a dine-in option is also available.

Kersh Van Laar, site director at Roadchef Northampton, said: “The Costa Drive Thru is a great addition to our site, offering our customers more on-the-go options than ever before. From returning daily commuters to family holiday makers, the new drive thru will be benefit everyone passing through Roadchef Northampton.”

Mark Fox, Roadchef CEO, added: “We are very pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with Costa Coffee, putting the total number of Costa Drive Thru outlets to 19 across the Roadchef UK network.

"As one of the leading motorway service area operators in the country, we continue to invest and provide the very best facilities for our customers.

"With the M1 being an integral part of the nation’s transport infrastructure we’re proud to be at the heart of it by making customers journey as enjoyable as possible.”