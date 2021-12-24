Staff at a Northampton logistics firm have donated presents to hospital patients this Christmas rather than, or as well as, taking part in their usual secret Santa tradition.

More than 600 colleagues, from Panther Logistics across the company’s network of depots nationwide, including on Lodge Farm Industrial Estate in Northampton, took part in a Christmas gift scheme for patients.

The scheme was the brainchild of the compliance manager at the Northampton depot, Manjeet Bajwa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from Panther Logistics with their donated presents.

Manjeet came up with the idea after learning of an appeal to collect presents for patients, mainly elderly, who had no-one to visit them as they lay in hospital on Christmas Day.

Between them employees from all over the network donated hundreds of gifts including toiletries, beauty accessories, chocolates, biscuits, socks, slippers and outdoor clothing such as scarves, hats and gloves for distribution among patients to Kettering General Hospital, Northampton General Hospital and at the community and mental health hospitals across Northamptonshire (Berrywood, Corby, Isebrook and St. Mary’s).

Vicki Barber, Panther’s internal recruitment manager, said: “Not everyone has a family around them at Christmas and it can be even harder if they are lying in hospital on their own over the festive season.

“We are pleased to be doing something for people who have found themselves in this position because at times like this the smallest gestures from a stranger can sometimes be the most meaningful.

“The response we received was incredible.

“The involvement and generosity from the teams across the country was amazing and we will definitely have raised some Christmas cheer for those receiving the gifts on Christmas Day.”