The former teacher of 15 years hopes to use his passion to help people globally

A Northampton-based life coach plans to travel abroad and provide free teaching to underprivileged children this Boxing Day.

Jason Sadler, 37, left teaching in March after 15 years to set up his own business Phoenix Life Coaching – helping people around the world with their mental health, wellbeing and mindfulness.

He joined social media platform TikTok at the same time and was praised for his “huge potential” to help people with their mental health.

Throughout Jason’s decade-and-a-half career as a science teacher, he helped more than 3,000 children and adults – and is now using that experience to help underprivileged children across the world.

Starting on December 26, Jason will be visiting three schools in Gambia, Ghana and South Africa to teach science for free.

The 37-year-old hopes to build up a network before he leaves, which he anticipates will be at the end of January or start of February.

Upon his return, the life coach will then begin teaching mindfulness and mental health sessions in local schools. The aim is to connect the local and international schools and encourage collaboration.

When asked why it is important to spend his festive season and new year making this difference, Jason said: “My passion has been helping people from a very young age.”

Having described teaching as his “absolute passion”, he recalled when one student told him “they need more people like him on the ground” – and was praised for the way he listens and helps students learn.

Though Jason is working as a life coach for less money than he could earn in teaching and tutoring, he says he is a “massive mental health advocate” and “loves his job everyday”.

The 37-year-old has built a TikTok following of more than 2,000 people, and you can find him @theunderthinker2023.

“Overthinking can be a good thing,” said Jason. “My mind is always buzzing with ideas.”

Jason has created an online fundraising page, with all proceeds set to help underprivileged children around the world through his venture.

He is also accepting donations of clothes, toys and school equipment, and urges anyone interested in donating to get in touch. This also applies to anyone who would be interested in sponsoring him on his trip.