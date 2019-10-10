Northampton landmarks light up in pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week

The front of the maternity unit at Northampton General Hospital will be turning pink and blue in support of Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019.

The building, along with the Northampton Lift Tower, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, St Michael and All Angels church, and maternity unit at Kettering General Hospital, will be illuminated with pink and blue lights from October 9 - 15 to show Northamptonshire’s support for Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The annual awareness week, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

Rachael Moss, bereavement midwife at Northampton General Hospital said: “We hope that lighting up some buildings across the county in pink and blue, hosting some events with bereaved parents, offering some local church services and reflection time in our Hospital chapels, will all spark conversations about baby loss and the support that is on offer.

"I hope it will also give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies."

There will be information displays at Northampton General Hospital and the hospital chapel will be decorated with flowers, provided by Tesco Mereway.

NGH will also join the 'wave of light' event on the evening of October 15 abetween 6pm and 7.30pm.