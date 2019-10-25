Northampton jewellers Bonds now has new owners

Bonds Jewellers in Northampton's St Giles' Street has been taken over by Grace & Co.

The take over took place last week and the much-loved store is going to be keeping its name.

Grace & Co stocks jewellery including Nomination, Vivienne Westwood, Ted Baker, Swarovski and Katie Loxton.

They have stores in five locations across the Midlands, from Ashby de la Zouch, Corby, Market Harborough, Grantham and Hinckley.

Under Grace & Co’s umbrella, there are also three 'PANDORA concept stores' in Corby, Market Harborough and Kettering.

In 2014 Grace & Co's managing directors were shortlisted for the professional jewellers ‘Top Retail Stars’.

Director Mick McQuillan said: “We recognise that Bonds has a loyal customer base and wonderful customer service.

"Customers will continue to enjoy the same great service but we hope to introduce some new and exciting brands to the town.”

Prices at the store start at £10 for simple silver pieces and go up to £2,000 for gold and diamonds.

Mr McQuillan said he decided to take over Bonds Jewellers as it is a thriving store and Northampton town centre has such a good sense of community.

“So many people have said how much they love Bonds” he added.

“I have been coming here for years with work - it’s a really friendly town and I’m delighted to be here.”