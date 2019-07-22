Northampton IVF patients invited to celebrate clinic's baby milestone

The Northampton CARE Fertility clinic is celebrating 'making' more than 31,000 babies with a teddy bear's picnic.

CARE Fertility, in Cliftonville, is celebrating a major milestone in September, having helped families all over the county to have children through IVF.

Judith Byrne, clinic director at CARE Northampton.

To mark the occasion the clinic is celebrating with a teddy bear’s picnic at Gulliver’s Park in Milton Keynes on Saturday, September 14, and want to invite families along, who they've helped, for a reunion.

Judith Byrne, clinic director, CARE Northampton, said: “To have a much wanted baby after perhaps years of infertility is a miracle for some of our patients.

"We do get totally involved not only in treatment but also in supporting patients as soon as they come through our doors and afterwards.

"To see a family come back to see us with their baby is the most wonderful feeling. We want to spread the word locally to our former patients and invite them to come along. What could be nicer than having as many of them all together for a fun day out.”

Little Quinn pictured here with her mum Jessica.

Jessica and Charlotte Hunt are now the doting mums to their bouncy baby girl, Quinn, after they had a couple of tries at IVF at CARE Fertility in Northampton.

The winter-born baby, who weighed 10lb 3oz, has now turned three months old and was originally a frozen embryo, defrosted by embryolists, before the fertilisation process took place with Jessica and their sperm donor.

Jessica said: “We’ve already got our tickets for the teddy bear's picnic - so looking forward to seeing lots more IVF babies at Gulliver’s”

CARE Northampton staff will be at a meeting point in the park with some sweets, treats and cake.

All 'CARE bear' families are welcome to attend.