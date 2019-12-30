Northampton husband and wife to receive British Citizen Award for their work with cancer patients

Lorraine and Lee Lewis, from Upton, are to be recognised at the Palace of Westminster with a British Citizen Award in recognition of their extraordinary endeavours next month.

The British Citizen Award is now in its fifth year and recognises exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Lorraine and Lee will be honoured for their services to healthcare at an official medal presentation being held on January 23, 2020.

She said: "All we ever want to do is cheer people up during a difficult time. We do it because we love it and know, having been in the situation, what a small gesture of kindness can make.

"So to be nominated and to recieve this award is amazing recognition that people are benefitting from what we are doing and that we are helping in some way. Never when we started did we imagine the charity would have grown to the scale it has.

"We are so proud that together, as a community, we are making a difference to the lives of others."

Lorraine and Lee spent many years in the hospital when Lee’s mum was being treated for cancer.

This had a huge impact on them when they saw daily, many scared, sad and lonely people.

With no funds or experience, they decided to create a charity to give gifts to adult cancer patients, spend time with them and make them feel supported.

Three years later, their vision and determination see them giving out gifts worth about £2,000 a month to adults suffering with cancer.

Each week they personally visit six local hospitals, including Northampton General Hospital, with their gift list, gifts and time to give to people.

Both Lorraine and Lee work full-time in demanding jobs but giving back to people suffering is their primary focus.

Apart from the gifts, their time is not rushed, and they will always say ‘a hospital visit takes as long as it takes’, supporting both the patients and families.

Lorraine and Lee saw that by giving people a distraction from what they are going through would put people in a better mindset, reducing isolation and loneliness in a hospital setting.

Even at people’s final moments, Lorraine and Lee will take time out to visit, providing a gift, comfort and support.

The Medal presentation will be hosted at the House of Lord’s by TV’s Michael Underwood who, together with Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, is a patron of the British Citizen Award, which was established in 2015, to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

The BCA recognises true community heroes who would otherwise likely be overlooked. Dubbed the 'People’s Honours', many recipients have subsequently been selected to receive a Queen’s Honour after their endeavours have been recognised with a BCA.