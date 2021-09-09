Northampton housing provider wins national team of the year gong for work during the pandemic

Team NPH with the award.

A Northampton housing provider has won a national team of the year gong for its work during the pandemic.

Northampton Partnership Homes’ (NPH) housing management team was named ‘Local Authority Team of the Year’ in the national Housing Heroes Awards last night (September 8).

The award ceremony, organised by The Chartered Institute of Housing, celebrates the achievements of social housing providers across England and shines a light on the work carried out across the housing sector in the last 12 months.

NPH was recognised by the judging panel for ‘delivering wide ranging, pragmatic and effective services for many customers and supporting the whole community during hard times.’

Nicky McKenzie, NPH’s assistant director for housing said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this kind of recognition for the hard work and dedication the team has shown over the past year.

“I’m always proud of what this amazing team does to support residents, but the way everyone pulled together and put their personal fears and challenges aside during the height of the pandemic, was nothing short of remarkable.

“I’d like to thank our residents for their ongoing support and cooperation, as well as all colleagues across the organisation.

“At NPH, we recognise that providing housing and support services is truly a team effort. “Every colleague at NPH deserves to celebrate this win and to be recognised for their hard work and commitment.”