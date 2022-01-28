Northampton Hope Centre is seeking a new CEO as Robin Burgess prepares to phase down his involvement in the run-up to his 62nd birthday.

After working as CEO for four national and local charities at separate times over 18 years, a further 16 years in national policy and strategy roles, as well as stints in the Civil Service and the NHS, Mr Burgess now wants to pass his mantle on to a successor who can carry on his charity's work in Northampton.

The current CEO aims to leave his position by around mid-June this year, so hopes to find his replacement by around mid to late May so they can work together for a time and build up to that first day as full CEO in June.

The CEO's career has seen him lead strategies targeting drugs, health, homelessness and even problem gambling

Whoever takes up the position will help to manage a wide range of services offered by Northampton Hope Centre. These include supporting people who are homeless, running their Food Club for people in need of affordable food, the provision of medical and mental health resources and more.

Mr Burgess said: "We're obviously looking for someone who has management experience in our kind of sector, so the charitable sector.

"That's especially if they have come from areas to do with poverty, homelessness, mental health provision and so on. We would also like to hear from those with civil service or other similar experience too.

"They must also be able to promote the charity and be able to represent the organisation as its public face."

The CEO said that his decision to step away is entirely his own choice, based on a desire to wind things down after many years of service.

He added: "I'm looking, as I get closer to the official retirement age, to reduce the number of days worked a week. It's purely a personal decision to work less. I still hope to work in the charitable sector, offering charitable advice and support, just on a reduced hourly/daily basis.

"Hope Centre Northampton is a very well respected local charity that in the next two years will hit it's 50-year anniversary.

"I would hope that I leave for the new chief executive a well respected and valued charity which they can take in new directions and bring in new ideas. They have a very strong base to work from."