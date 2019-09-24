Northampton holiday park offers affected Thomas Cook customers thousands off its static caravans

A Northampton holiday park is offering the town's affected Thomas Cook customers a hefty discount on its static caravans.

The world's oldest travel agent ceased trading yesterday (Monday, September 23) after a last-ditch attempt to find £200million failed, sparking the UK's biggest repatriation operation since World War II.

Thomas Cook was formed in 1841 has been a staple of the package holiday industry for 178 years. But its collapse yesterday has left 150,000 people stranded abroad and thousands now seeking compensation for booked holidays that can no longer be honoured.

However, the bosses of Billing Aquadrome in Crow Lane are extending an offer to those affected by the travel giant.

Pure Leisure, the company that runs the holiday park, is now offering £3,682 off the deposit of one of its static homes at the site.

The company is set to release more details on the scheme in the coming days.

For more information call Billing Aquadrome's sales team on 01604 408181.