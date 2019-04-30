Northampton High School to host BBC Question Time next month

BBC One’s flagship political debate programme, Question Time, will be coming to Northampton next month.

The topical show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will be held at Northampton High School, in Hardingstone, on Thursday, May 9.

“This is a great prospect for our girls and for us as a school”, said Dr Stringer, Headmistress.

“We are delighted to be the chosen venue in Northampton for this programme, and look forward to welcoming the Question Time panel members and members of our local community in the audience to our school."

This will be Question Time’s third visit to Northampton. The previous time was in October 2014, with Grant Shapps, Stella Creasy, Julian Huppert, Susie Boniface and Charlie Mullins on the panel.

There are approximately 150 people in the Question Time audience, selected to ensure political balance.

Question Time hears from a range of voices and always has representation from the Government on the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties.

The rest of the panel is made up of political commentators and well-known public figures.

Panellists for the Northampton programme will be confirmed nearer the time.

People from Northampton, and the surrounding area, can apply to be part of the audience via the Question Time website: bbc.co.uk/questiontime or by phone: 0330 123 9988.