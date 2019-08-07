Northampton has the highest number of empty homes in the county, according to new research by insurance company Admiral.

Admiral has combined government figures with freedom of information requests to local British councils, and revealed where the empty homes crisis is most severe.

More than 278,000 homes have sat empty across England, Scotland and Wales for longer than six months, with 1,068 of those in Northamptonshire alone.

The town has 569 homes sat empty for at least six months, compared to 336 in Wellingborough, 151 in South Northamptonshire and 12 in Corby.

However, East Northamptonshire has a higher proportion of empty homes, with 12.6 in every 1,000 homes, compared to 5.9 in Northampton.

Of these figures, using freedom of information requests, Admiral delved further to discover how many of these homes have sat empty for longer periods of time.

Apparently, none in Northampton have sat empty for over 10 years, while 23 have in Wellingborough and 19 in South Northants.

Compared to the rest of the country, Northampton was 249th out of 358 local authorities in the list of rates of empty homes in England.

Local authorities in England have the power to charge dwellings that have been empty for at least two years double their council tax bill.

Admiral head of home insurance Noel Summerfield said: “After seeing reports that the number of empty homes in England had increased in recent years, we decided to look at where housing stocks were being mostly underused by analysing and ranking the proportion of long-term vacancies across councils in England, Scotland and Wales.

"After compiling freedom of information requests that we sent to councils around the UK, and analysing the most recent government figures, we found that despite England having the highest total of long-term vacant homes, it is, in fact, Wales that has the highest proportion, with 20 in every 1,000 homes sitting empty for six months or longer.

"Similarly, Scotland has the second-highest proportion across Great Britain.

"On a regional level, we found that Cornwall has the highest proportion of longer-term vacancies in England, with 25.8 in 1,000 homes vacant for over 10-years.

"Overall, in London, where housing is at a real premium, the City of London has the highest proportion of vacancies of any borough, followed by Southwark, and Kensington and Chelsea.”

The data used in this analysis was gathered through public government datasets and freedom of information requests to 427 councils in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in February 2019.

Of the 358 councils that responded, 212 were able to provide comparable figures on longer-term vacancies in their district; 59 councils provided figures on vacant homes that were listed for demolition in 2018.

Due to a lack of responses, Northern Ireland was omitted from the final sample. Explore the dataset here.