Northampton Green Party launches 'plastic bag amnesty scheme'

Northampton Borough Council has voted to declare a ‘climate emergency’ in Northampton this month as it bids to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Dozens of activists spoke out in support of two climate change motions from councillors at The Guildhall on June 3, with some patiently waiting for almost four hours to have their say.

The first motion, from Liberal Democrat leader Sally Beardsworth, called on the council to commit to making Northampton carbon neutral by 2030, and for a report to come before council at the start of next year detailing what action had been taken and what plans could be passed onto the new unitary authority that will be formed in 2021.

Northampton Green Party has given both the motions their backing - and is hosting a bag amnesty this Saturday in Northampton.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring a plastic bag to the Green Party street stall and exchange it for a Green Party reusable tote bag outside Kingsthorpe Library on Saturday (June 15) from between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Steve Miller, the parliamentary candidate for Northampton North, said “The councils across Northamptonshire are going to have to take some difficult decisions but we are keen to encourage people to do what they can to help.”

“By swapping a plastic bag for one of our tote bags, shoppers have the opportunity to get rid of one of their plastic bags and replace it with something far better for both Northampton and for the planet.”

Northampton Green Party has been handing out tote bags since 2015.