Northampton girl, 8, donates hair for second time to raise money for child's cancer treatment appeal

A girl from Northampton is donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust for the second time in support of another girl's fundraising appeal for cancer treatment.

Ava Greenwood had her locks trimmed by 11 inches at Shape Upz hair salon in Briar Hill on Saturday (July 17), having grown it since the last cut for the charity three years ago.

The eight-year-old Hardingstone Academy pupil raised £500 then and has already reached £345 having initially hoped to get to £250.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ava Greenwood, eight, with her locks of hair freshly cut by hairdresser Samantha Parry from Shape Upz in The Springs Walk, Northampton

But this time she is raising money for Chloe Balloqui's appeal to pay for expensive cancer treatment after she was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at just two years-old.

Ava's mother, Jasmine O'Sullivan, said: "We are so proud of her! She is such a caring and compassionate young lady.

"She previously has fundraised to buy items to make comfort bags for the homeless, has frequently given her pocket money away for a homeless person to buy food, wants to help everyone and is just generally an amazing girl."

Ava decided to raise money for Chloe after hearing about her and her parents' incredible fundraising efforts to get her the treatment she needs, having relapsed twice.

Ava Greenwood, eight, before the hair cut

The 10-year-old's parents initially set up the Chloe's Cancer appeal to raise £100,000 for an American drug trial which aimed to prevent neuroblastoma coming back after immunotherapy, which they did in six weeks.

But the cancer was found to have returned in February last year so the appeal, which currently stands at £283,921, is now focusing on getting further treatment in Barcelona.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jasmine-o-sullivan2.